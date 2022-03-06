Israeli soldiers kill teenager in occupied East Jerusalem

Israeli soldiers killed a 16-year-old Palestinian boy in the town of Abu Dis in occupied East Jerusalem, the Palestinian Health Ministry said Sunday.

Soldiers shot dead Yamen Jafal, who they claimed threw Molotov cocktails at an army checkpoint, the ministry said in a statement

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that two people threw Molotov cocktails at the checkpoint, saying one of them died and the other fled after soldiers opened fire.

Images were shared on social media of the Israeli police using tear gas in Abu Dis.

On Sunday, another Palestinian youth was killed by Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City. Israeli police released a statement claiming the 19-year-old wounded two police officers in a knife attack.

Dozens of Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in recent months for allegedly attempting to carry out stabbing or car-ramming attacks. Palestinian rights groups, meanwhile, accuse Israeli forces of deliberately killing Palestinians with no risk to their lives.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. In 1980, it annexed the entire city in a move never recognized by the international community.