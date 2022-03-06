Polish president takes in Ukrainian refugees at official residences

Polish President Andrzej Duda, has been allowing refugees to sleep in his official residences as thousands of refugees from the war in Ukraine cross into Poland every day and the population mobilizes to help.



On the initiative of Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda, refugees have already been accommodated in two of the president's official villas for several days, Duda's chancellery chief Adam Kwiatkowski told the PAP news agency. The president's wife intends to pay the refugees a visit soon, he added.



Apart from the presidential palace and the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw, the Polish president has four other official villas at his disposal, including on the Hel Peninsula on the Baltic Sea and in the winter sports resort of Wisla.

