ISRAELI PM BENNETT HAS THIRD PHONE CALL WITH UKRAINES ZELENSKY

After visiting Moscow and Berlin in an attempt to help mediate the Ukraine conflict, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke again with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday, his office confirmed.



It was the third telephone conversation between the two politicians within 24 hours, Bennett's office said. No further details were given.



Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Saturday, the first Western leader to visit the internationally isolated Kremlin chief since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.



Bennett then travelled on to Berlin, where he discussed the Ukraine conflict with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Scholz himself had been in Jerusalem just three days beforehand. Both sides agreed to intensify their security co-operation.



Israel is being discussed as a potential mediator in the conflict. According to media reports, Zelensky has asked Bennett to host negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Israel.



