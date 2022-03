Two US F-35 stealth jets landed at Berlin's main international airport on Saturday, after one of them suffered a technical problem, dpa has learned from military sources.



One of the jets reported an emergency alarm before they both landed at the German capital's BER airport. The jets were then parked and are being kept under German military guard.



The jets were reported to be part of the reinforcements sent to bolster NATO countries in Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.