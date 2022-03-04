News
NATO charges Russia with using cluster bombs in Ukraine
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stressed in his remarks during a special meeting of the alliance's foreign leaders that the Russian army has been using cluster bombs while hitting Ukrainian targets.
Published March 04,2022
Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine, according to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a special meeting of the alliance's foreign leaders.
NATO has seen reports of other weapons being used in Ukraine that violate international law, Stoltenberg said in a press conference, but did not give further details.
The munitions are outlawed in most countries after more than 100 countries signed an international agreement in 2010. Russia, Ukraine and the United States are not signatories.
The mini bombs explode in the air above the target to release multiple small explosives that can penetrate lightly armoured vehicles and injure nearby people, sometimes fatally.