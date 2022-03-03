WHO: PANDEMIC HAS HAD PARTICULARLY HARSH EFFECTS FOR AFRICAS WOMEN

The coronavirus pandemic in Africa has had particularly devastating effects for the continent's women, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).



"It's been a huge burden for women - not only a physical, but also a psychological one," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa.



Many women working in the informal sector had lost income as a result of the pandemic and had spent more time caring for children due to closed schools.



The WHO also noted an increase in domestic violence.



Even though coronavirus infection rates in Africa are now finally on the decline, the long-term effects of the pandemic are likely to make themselves felt for years.



Women should therefore be supported through microcredit and other means to help them restart economically, according to the WHO.



The health systems of African countries, which have been thrown into turmoil by the pandemic, also need to be further strengthened.



Africa has by now managed to procure 700 million Covid-19 vaccine doses, but so far only 13 per cent of the continent's population is inoculated.



The pan-African health organization Africa CDC has recorded a total of 11.2 million infections, and almost 250,000 Covid-related deaths.



However, experts believe the actual numbers are much higher.



