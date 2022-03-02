Ukraine ready to negotiate with Russia to stop war

Ukraine's foreign minister said Wednesday that his country is ready to negotiate with Russia to stop the war.

"We are ready for negotiations and diplomacy, but we are against the Russian ultimatum," Dmytro Kuleba said in a Facebook video.

Ukraine did not "take a step back" in the first round of talks, he said. "Russia's demands did not change. These are the demands that Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced in his address before starting the war."

Highlighting the importance of protecting his country from missile attacks, Kuleba said Ukraine applied to NATO for a no-fly zone declaration.

"NATO is examining this request. In terms of defense, we also have alternative mechanisms to ensure airspace security. We will do our best to protect Ukrainians by air," he said.

The second round of Russia-Ukraine talks is expected to be held late Wednesday as the war between Moscow and Kyiv enters seventh day.

The first round of peace talks ended Monday. After the five-hour talks, both sides agreed to hold a second round to achieve a cease-fire.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began Feb. 24, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK, Canada, Japan and the US implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.





