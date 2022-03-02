Dozens of Crimean Tatars from Ukraine reach Turkey

Dozens of Crimean Tatar Turks were evacuated from Ukraine by Turkey as war rages on in the country.

A total of 75 Crimean Tatars, including 21 women and 42 children, entered Turkey on Wednesday through the Kapikule border crossing with Bulgaria.

The refugees who have no place to live will be hosted by Turkey's Edirne governorship in designated guesthouses.

This is the second group of Crimean Tatars arriving in Turkey, with 45 people reaching the country on Tuesday.

Zariya Maya, a mother of four children, told Anadolu Agency that the situation in Ukraine is awful with people forced to live in bomb shelters.

People are fleeing the country in droves, with children suffering the most psychologically, she added.

Another evacuee, Ismail Rustem said children, women, and the elderly fled the country, while the men continued to fight.

Praising Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Rustem emphasized that the Turkish nation has always shown grace.

Russia's war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the EU, UK and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

Russia was further isolated after its planes were barred from flying in European and Canadian airspace, and a number of its banks were kicked out of the SWIFT international banking system.