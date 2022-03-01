US WONT BE PART OF ANY MOVE TO CREATE NO-FLY ZONE IN UKRAINE: WHITE HOUSE

US won't be part of any move to create 'no-fly zone' in Ukraine: White House

The US on Monday rejected the implementation of a "no-fly zone" over Ukraine, saying the move could result in direct conflict with Russia.

Speaking at a press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked whether the US would go for it or if it is off the table after reports said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had directly asked President Joe Biden to impose a no-fly zone.

Psaki recalled that Biden has been clear that he is not intending to send US troops to fight a war with Russia.

"Because a no-fly zone would require implementation. It would require deploying the US military to enforce, which would be a direct conflict, potentially direct conflict and potentially war with Russia, which is something we are not planning to be a part of," she said.

Russia's war on Ukraine entered its fifth day on Monday, with the latest reports indicating that Russian troops were heading toward the capital, Kyiv.

The war has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK, Japan and US implementing a range of economic sanctions against Russia.

At least 102 civilians have been killed so far in Ukraine and more than 500,000 others have fled the country, according to UN officials.

Ukraine says that more than 350 civilians have been killed and over 1,600 injured during attacks by Russian forces.