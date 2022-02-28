Anti-Putin hackers replace anti-war message on website of TASS news agency

 Contact Us
"We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin is forcing us to lie and is putting us in danger...It's not our war, let's stop him!" the anti-Putin hackers said in a written statement published on the website of Russian state news agency TASS.

Published February 28,2022
The website of Russian state news agency TASS was hacked on Monday, Reuters checks from several devices showed, with the regular site replaced with an anti-war message and calls to stop President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"We urge you to stop this madness, do not send your sons and husbands to certain death. Putin is forcing us to lie and is putting us in danger...It's not our war, let's stop him!" the message read.

Russia says its forces intervened in Ukraine in a "special military operation" to demilitarise the country.