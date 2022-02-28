Erdoğan: Turkey to use authority given by 1936 Montreux Convention

Turkey will be using authority given by 1936 Montreux Convention to prevent Russia - Ukraine 'crisis' from further escalating, says Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Under the convention, Turkey can stop foreign warships from going through the Turkish Straits during a war.

"Turkey has strictly fulfilled its responsibilities within the framework of the institutions and alliances with which it is involved, especially the UN, NATO, and the EU," added Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara where he praised the struggle of Ukraine's government and people.

Erdoğan highlighted dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, saying: "It's never too late to engage in good faith negotiations and progress (on) all issues peacefully."

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also repeated that Turkey could not abandon its ties with Russia or Ukraine, amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, adding Ankara would implement a pact on passage from its straits to prevent an escalation of the war.

NATO ally Turkey on Sunday called Russia's invasion a "war", allowing it to invoke articles under a 1936 international accord that will limit the passage of some Russian vessels from Turkish straits. Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both.

Erdoğan criticised what he called the "indecisive" stance by the United States and Western powers to Ukraine's invasion, saying the approach was a sign of a failing international order.

He said Turkey would not compromise from its commitments to its alliances, including NATO, but that it could also not turn back on "national interests" in its region. He repeated that he found the Russian invasion unacceptable.