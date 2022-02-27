WORLDS HEAVIEST CARGO PLANE DESTROYED IN FIGHTING NEAR KIEV

 Contact Us
DPA WORLD
Published February 27,2022
The world's heaviest cargo plane, the Antonov An-225 Mriya, has been destroyed in fighting near Kyiv, according to a Ukrainian media report.

The plane had been parked at the embattled Hostomel airfield north-west of the Ukrainian capital, Radio Svoboda (Radio Liberty) reported on Sunday, citing a former and a current employee of the aircraft manufacturer Antonov.

"Russia may have destroyed our Mriya," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted. "But they will never destroy our dream of a strong, free and democratic European country."