Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden to send weapons, including Stinger missiles to Ukraine

The Netherlands flew out weapons pledged for the defence of Ukraine from Eindhoven airport on Sunday.



The shipment contained 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 50 anti-tank guns with 400 rockets, 100 sniper rifles with 30,000 rounds of ammunition and two submersibles, the Dutch Defence Ministry said.



The flight's destination was only named as an Eastern European country, from where the weapons will be transported to Ukraine by truck.



The Stinger missiles are capable of taking out tanks, bunkers and helicopters from a distance of up to 600 metres.



The remote-controlled submersibles are used to detect sea mines.

SWEDEN BREAKS TRADITION

Sweden also announced on Sunday that it would break its doctrine of not sending arms to countries in active conflict and send military equipment, including anti-tank launchers, to Ukraine.

The decision to send 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 pieces of body armour and 5,000 single-use anti-tank launchers is the first time Sweden has sent weapons to a country in armed conflict since the Soviet Union invaded Finland in 1939, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters.

DENMARK

Denmark, for its part, will donate 2,700 anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters on Sunday.