Ukrainian defence minister tells soldiers more help is on the way

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Resnikov has encouraged his soldiers after what he described as "three days that have changed our country and the world forever."



In a Facebook post, he wrote that Russia had not succeeded in capturing Kiev as they had planned. Ukrainians are battling Russian forces on multiple fronts, including on the outskirts of the capital, following the beginning of the Russian invasion on Thursday.



"Instead, I see a heroic army, a victorious guard, fearless border guards, dedicated rescuers, reliable police officers, tireless medical angels."



Ukraine was now expecting help from other countries that seemed impossible three days ago, he wrote, adding that Europe needed Ukraine to fight. "The darkness will recede. Dawn is near."



