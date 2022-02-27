RUSSIAN DEFENSE MINISTRY SAYS 975 OBJECTS OF UKRAINES MILITARY INFRASTRUCTURE DISABLED

The number of Ukraine's military infrastructure disabled by the Russian Armed Forces reached 975 over the past day, according to the Russian Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry said it used high-precision sea- and ground-based cruise missiles to hit the targets.

Among them are 23 control and communication centers, three radar posts, 31 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, and 48 radar stations.

Also, eight combat aircraft and seven helicopters, 11 unmanned aerial vehicles, two tactical missiles "Tochka-U" were shot down, along with 223 tanks, and other armored fighting vehicles, 39 multiple rocket launchers, 86 field artillery and mortars, and 143 units of special military vehicles.

The cities of Kherson and Berdyansk were "fully blocked," while the city of Henichesk and Chernobayevka airdrome were taken under control.

The ministry added that 28 fighter jets were destroyed on the ground, probably on the captured Chernobayevka airdrome.

The ministry claimed that the Ukrainian military continued to refuse to lay down arms.

Particularly on Saturday, in the Kharkiv region, the 302nd anti-aircraft missile Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, equipped with Buk M-1 air defense systems, surrendered voluntarily, the ministry said.

"471 Ukrainian servicemen were detained. All Ukrainian servicemen are treated with respect and assistance. After the paperwork is completed, they will be sent to their families," it said.

Meanwhile, the forces of Donetsk and Luhansk rebel regions moved forward for 52 kilometers (32 miles) and took under control several settlements, the ministry noted.

It also accused the Ukrainian Armed Forces of using multiple rocket launchers against civilian infrastructure in the city of Mariupol.

"On February 26, from 16.00 to 16.20 (1400-1420GMT), Ukrainian nationalists from the Azov battalion struck residential quarters of the settlement of Sartana in the suburbs of Mariupol and at school No. 8 in the city of Mariupol with Grad multiple rocket launchers. As a result, there is the destruction of residential buildings and there are deaths among the civilian population.

"The Russian Defense Ministry warned about the preparation of such provocations by Ukrainian nationalists," it said.

The ministry insists that the Russian Armed Forces do not strike cities and settlements, while they are taking measures for saving the lives of civilians.





