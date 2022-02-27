Elon Musk activates Starlink service in Ukraine

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is supporting Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, with his Starlink satellite internet service.



"The Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk wrote on social media platform Twitter.



He was responding to a request from Ukraine's Minister of Digitalization, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.



Fedorov contacted Musk directly via Twitter, stating that while Musk tried to "colonize Mars," Russia was trying to occupy Ukraine.



"While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people," Fedorov said.



"We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."



