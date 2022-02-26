More than 10,000 people demonstrate in Helsinki against Ukraine war

More than 10,000 people demonstrated against the Russian invasion of Ukraine at several rallies in the Finnish capital Helsinki on Saturday.



According to the Finnish police, the demonstrations were all peaceful.



Pictures showed people in the centre of Helsinki waving Ukrainian flags or holding up banners with slogans such as: "Stop Putin - Stop war." Some of the demonstrators also marched in front of the Russian embassy.



People also took to the streets in other cities across the country to express their criticism of the invasion.



Finland has a long border with Russia stretching over 1,300 kilometres. People are therefore watching the events in Ukraine with particular concern. Only on Friday, a Russian government spokeswoman had issued a threat towards Finland. Should the country join NATO, this would have "serious military and political consequences," she said.



