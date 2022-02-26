 Contact Us
News World Biden signs memorandum to provide up to $600 mln in "military assistance" to Ukraine

The order directs Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide "immediate military assistance to Ukraine" of up to $250 million "in assistance without regard to any provision of law." A further $350 million was allocated "in defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training," the order said.

Published February 26,2022
US President Joe Biden has signed a memorandum to provide up to $600 million in "immediate military assistance" to Ukraine.

The move comes as Russian forces advanced further into the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of Saturday.

