Biden signs memorandum to provide up to $600 mln in "military assistance" to Ukraine

The order directs Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide "immediate military assistance to Ukraine" of up to $250 million "in assistance without regard to any provision of law." A further $350 million was allocated "in defence articles and services of the Department of Defence, and military education and training," the order said.

DPA WORLD Published February 26,2022