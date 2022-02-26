AZERBAIJANI MOTHER, 2 CHILDREN KILLED IN RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKE ON UKRAINES KHERSON CITY

An Azerbaijani woman and her two children were killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine , according to the Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan.

A Russian airstrike on the city of Kherson killed the "wife and children of Goshgar Farzaliyev, a native of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil district," Vladyslav Kanevskyi said on Facebook.

The Ukrainian envoy extended condolences to the people of Azerbaijan and urged "the whole world not to be silent" over Moscow's aggression.

Russia's operation in Ukraine entered its third day on Saturday, with the latest reports indicating clashes between Russian and Ukrainian troops in Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the military intervention Thursday, days after recognizing two separatist-held enclaves in eastern Ukraine.

He claimed that Moscow had no plan to occupy its western neighbor, but wanted to "demilitarize" and "denazify" Ukraine.