Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad puts his support behind Russian invasion of Ukraine

Syrian dictator Bashar Al-Assad has held a telephone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and supported his position regarding Ukraine , the regime said in a statement on Friday.

"During the call, they talked about the situation in Ukraine and the special military operation by the Russian Federation to protect the civilian population in the Donbass region ," the statement said.

"His Excellency (Assad) stressed that the regime stands with the Russian Federation, based on its conviction of the correctness of its position," it added.





