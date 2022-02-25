RUSSIA TO BE EXCLUDED FROM THIS YEARS EUROVISION SONG CONTEST

Russia will not take part in this year's Eurovision Song Contest due to the military attack on Ukraine, the European Broadcasting Union EBU said on Friday.



The decision came following a recommendation earlier by the Eurovision Song Contest's governing body, the Reference Group, the EBU said in a statement.



The Reference Group recommendation was also supported by the EBU's Television Committee, according to the statement.



"The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year's Contest would bring the competition into disrepute," it said.



