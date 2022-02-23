Turkey summons Greek diplomat after Turkish fisherman injured by Greek Coast Guard in Aegean Sea

Turkey on Wednesday summoned a Greek diplomat to lodge a protest after a Turkish fisherman was injured by the Greek Coast Guard in the Aegean Sea.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, a Turkish citizen was injured late Tuesday after the Greek Coast Guard fired at two Turkish fishing boats, "Baba Ogul" and "Esila Liya."

One of the boats was damaged, while a fisherman on "Baba Ogul" was injured.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry summoned the counsellor of the Greek Embassy in Ankara and protested the "disproportionate use of force on Turkish fishermen."

It also sent a diplomatic note to Athens over the incident.

Ankara warned against repeat of interventions and harassments against Turkish-flagged fishing boats, saying they violate freedom of navigation in the Aegean Sea, sources said.

Earlier Wednesday, Turkey's Coast Guard Command confirmed a sailor on one of the two Turkish vessels was slightly injured in the leg while fishing between the Greek island of Chios (Sakiz) and the Karaburun district of Izmir province in western Turkey on Tuesday night.

"Firing on defenseless fishermen by Greek elements is unacceptable, it is a crime against humanity," it said in a statement.







