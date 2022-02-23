BIDEN ANNOUNCES SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAS NORD STREAM 2 PIPELINE

President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the United States will join Germany in imposing sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project in retaliation for Moscow's military pressure against Ukraine.

"I have directed my administration to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and its corporate officers," Biden said in a statement. The measure, targeting one of energy-rich Russia's biggest geostrategic initiatives, comes after Germany announced it was halting the controversial project on Tuesday.