RUSSIAS AMBASSADOR TO WASHINGTON DENIES PLAN TO INVADE UKRAINE

Russia's ambassador to Washington has dismissed fears of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russian soldiers, telling CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday: "There is no invasion and there is no such plans."



Russia planned to continue diplomatic efforts to resolve all outstanding issues, Anatoly Antonov said, repeating Moscow's demands that NATO provide legally binding security guarantees. NATO was not a "peace-loving NGO," he told the US broadcaster.



Ukraine's ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, told the same programme separately that her country would "work day and night to make use of any possibility to still prevent Russia from invasion."



However, she said, the past few days had shown that Russia had begun provocations in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.



