Turkey donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC

Turkey's president delivered 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines during his visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday, pledging to donate 1.1 million more jabs.

"I brought along 100,000 doses of vaccines with me (to the DRC)," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa.

"Our Health Ministry will send 1 million doses of Sinovac and 100,000 doses of the Turkovac vaccine," Turkey's locally manufactured COVID-19 jab, Erdoğan added.

Sinovac vaccines are produced by the Chines biopharmaceutical firm of the same name.

Earlier on Sunday, Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony in the Congolese capital Kinshasa, where he arrived as the first stop of his four-day Africa tour.

He is accompanied by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and head of Defense Industries Presidency İsmail Demir.

After the Democratic Republic of Congo, Erdoğan is scheduled to visit the West African countries of Senegal and Guinea-Bissau.

The four-day Africa tour is expected to focus on all aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities for improving cooperation between Turkey and these countries in all fields.

During his visit to the Senegalese capital Dakar, Erdoğan will attend the opening ceremony of the Dakar Olympic Stadium built by a Turkish company. He will also inaugurate Turkey's new embassy building.

Erdoğan's visit to Guinea-Bissau will mark the first presidential visit from Turkey to the West African country.