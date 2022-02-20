Germany plans to ease Covid travel restrictions by Easter

The German government plans to ease its Covid-19 travel restrictions next month ahead of the Easter travel period, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told a German newspaper on Sunday.



Soon, countries will only be deemed high-risk if a coronavirus variant more dangerous than Omicron - such as the Delta variant - is present there, the Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung daily reported, citing draft legislation.



"This should make travel easier for families," Lauterbach told the newspaper. "They should nonetheless be careful on holiday," he added.



The changes are due to take effect on March 4, a ministry spokesperson said. The Cabinet is due to consult on the issue on Wednesday.



Under the change, registration and quarantine obligations are to be lifted for travellers arriving from countries affected by the Omicron variant.



Unvaccinated children arriving from high-risk countries are to be allowed to end their quarantine once they test negative.



However, unvaccinated people will still have to show a negative test result to enter Germany, even if they are travelling from low-risk areas.



