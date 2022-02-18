German FM Baerbock: Nord Stream 2 on table for Russia sanctions

All options are on the table regarding sanctions on Russia in the event it attacks Ukraine, including the Nord Stream 2 pipeline intended to bring Russian gas to Germany , German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday.

Western powers are united in their preparation of "unprecedented sanctions" on Russia, Baerbock said in a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

"We, Germany, are prepared to pay a high economic price for this," she said. "That's why all options are on the table for me, also Nord Stream 2."

Despite the lack of a Russian delegation at the security summit for the first time in decades, Baerbock sent a message to the Kremlin: security cannot come at the cost of others, she said.







