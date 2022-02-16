News World NATO chief: Russia continuing military build-up near Ukraine

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground. On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up," Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.

DPA WORLD Published February 16,2022

NATO will continue to monitor the situation and push for diplomacy, he said.









