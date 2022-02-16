NATO to consider creating new south-eastern battlegroups near Ukraine

NATO defence ministers have decided to draw up options for stepping up their military presence in allied territory near Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday, despite demands from Moscow to do exactly the opposite.



These could include setting up new NATO battlegroups in central, eastern and south-eastern Europe in addition to those already established in the Baltic states, he said, adding that military commanders would work on the details and report back in the weeks to come.



"Russia has demonstrated the will to use force to try to coerce other countries," he said, explaining the move. "The new normal is that Russia has demonstrated that it really is willing to contest fundamental principles for our security."



Even if Russia were to step down and draw back troops now, recent events show NATO must consider long-term changes to its distribution of forces in Europe, the alliance chief said.

