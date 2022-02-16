Austria to lift almost all Covid restrictions on March 5

Austria will lift almost all coronavirus restrictions from March 5, with the exception of face mask requirements in certain areas, the government said on Wednesday.
Early closing times for bars and restaurants will be scrapped, night clubs allowed to reopen, and restrictions on large events dropped, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said.
"We have not yet overcome the pandemic," Nehammer warned, but he said the situation had improved enough - especially at the hospitals - to warrant the dramatic relaxation of Covid-19 curbs on public life.
In a rule change that is due to come into effect as early as Saturday, proof of vaccination or recovery to enter restaurants, sporting facilities and large gatherings will be lifted, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said.
Coronavirus vaccinations were made mandatory for the general adult population in Austria earlier this month - the strictest such measure in Europe. Currently, the vaccination rate stands at 70 per cent.