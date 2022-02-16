'Alcarras' by Carla Simon wins Golden Bear at Berlinale film festival

"Alcarras" by Carla Simon won the coveted Golden Bear for best film at the Berlin Film Festival on Wednesday, the jury announced.



The film tells the story of the everyday struggles of a group of peach farmers in Spain and how they are pushed to the brink of their existence.



Eighteen works were in the running for the Golden Bear for best film. The jury was lead by Hollywood director M Night Shyamalan.



This year's Berlinale is open to the public, but under coronavirus restrictions that mean theatres will only be half-filled, and only those who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recently recovered from Covid-19 will be admitted. Audience days begin after the awards ceremony, and the whole festival closes on Sunday.



