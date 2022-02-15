Vladimir Putin keeps German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 6-metre distance for Ukraine talks

NewsWorldVladimir Putin keeps German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 6-metre distance for Ukraine talks
German Chancellor Scholz refused to take a Russian PCR coronavirus test before the talks, instead opting for a test to be conducted by a doctor from the German embassy on his plane after landing so that Putin sat the German leader at the end of a 6-metre-long table in the Kremlin on Tuesday for their talks on the Ukraine crisis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sat German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the end of a 6-metre-long table in the Kremlin on Tuesday for their talks on the Ukraine crisis - the same position occupied by French President Emmanuel Macron last week.
The white, glass-topped table with the floral motifs became an internet meme after pictures were released of Macron's talks with the Russian leader.
Like Macron, Scholz refused to take a Russian PCR coronavirus test before the talks, instead opting for a test to be conducted by a doctor from the German embassy on his plane after landing, before he even disembarked.
Therefore, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, the social distancing between the German and Russian leaders would have to be greater than usual.
"But that won't affect the character of the meeting, the content or the duration," he said. The talks, he added, would be "extensive."