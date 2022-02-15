News World Vladimir Putin keeps German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 6-metre distance for Ukraine talks

Vladimir Putin keeps German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at 6-metre distance for Ukraine talks

German Chancellor Scholz refused to take a Russian PCR coronavirus test before the talks, instead opting for a test to be conducted by a doctor from the German embassy on his plane after landing so that Putin sat the German leader at the end of a 6-metre-long table in the Kremlin on Tuesday for their talks on the Ukraine crisis.

DPA WORLD Published February 15,2022 Subscribe