Vladimir Putin says Russia 'of course' does not want war

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia does not want war after Western capitals accused Moscow of amassing troops near Ukraine with plans to invade.

"Do we want this or not? Of course, not. That is exactly why we put forward proposals for a process of negotiations," Putin told a press conference following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow.





RUSSIA READY TO CONTINUE TALKS WITH WEST ON MISSILES

Putin said Russia was prepared to continue dialogue on missiles and other security issues with the West.

Tensions in Europe have run high in recent weeks on Western fears Russia may invade neighbouring Ukraine, which Moscow denied is its intention. Russia said on Tuesday some of its troops were returning to base after exercises near Ukraine.





NORD STREAM 2 WOULD CEMENT EUROPE'S ENERGY SECURITY

"The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is awaiting regulatory clearance, is a purely commercial project which will strengthen Europe's energy security," the Russian leader stressed in his remarks.

Putin also reiterated that Russia is ready to continue gas exports to Europe via Ukraine after 2024 when the current transit deal expires.



