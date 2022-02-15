MHP HEAD BAHÇELI CALLS ON RUSSIA TO RESPECT UKRAINES TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY

Devlet Bahçeli , the leader of Turkey's Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), Tuesday called on Russia to respect the territorial integrity of Ukraine amid fears of war.

"[Russia] should respect the territorial integrity and unity of Ukraine and also abandon the illegitimate annexation of Crimea," Bahçeli told his party's parliamentary group.

He said a military conflict in the Caucasus would have no winners, adding that Turkey will suffer the most.

He again praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan 's efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine. "His role is valuable, respectable, sincere, serving the peace of the region, of course, it is our only wish that it will lead to good results," he said.

Moscow and Kyiv have been locked in a conflict since hostilities in the eastern Donbas region broke out in 2014 after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula.

Russia is now accused to have amassed thousands of troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that it could be planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

The US and its allies have warned of an imminent attack, and threatened Russia with "severe consequences."

Moscow, however, has denied it is planning an attack, and said its troops are there for exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday some of its troops are returning to their bases as combat training missions "are coming to an end." But a large-scale Russian-Belarusian military drill will last until Feb. 20.

NATO, however, says there has been no de-escalation on the ground.