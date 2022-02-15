17 civilians killed in Dem. Rep. of Congo, says security monitor

At least 17 civilians, including five children, were killed Tuesday in the latest attack in northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a crisis mapping monitor.

"The early morning attack happened in Djugu territory in Ituri province. Militiamen from the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) are suspected," said the Kivu Security Tracker.

Local sources said the victims were killed using machetes, arrows and guns.

The victims included six women, said Jean-Robert Basiloko, president of the civil society of the chiefdom of Banyali Kilo.

CODECO intensified attacks on villages in Ituri last November.

In early February, an attack on a camp for internally displaced people in Ituri that was attributed to the militia group, left more than 60 dead.

Ituri and neighboring North Kivu provinces have been under a "state of siege" since last May in a bid to curb growing insecurity.

But rights activists and politicians said the state of siege has had little effect in curbing violence.

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) deployed more troops to Ituri on Monday.

The soldiers, reported to be at the strength of more than one regiment, arrived in Bunia, the capital of Ituri province Monday.

Lieut. Jules Ngongo, spokesman for the army in Ituri, said the reinforcement is within the framework of the state of siege to restore peace in the province.

Last week, Ugandan troops also arrived in Ituri as part of joint operations with the FARDC against Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels, who have been attacking and killing civilians in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo for more than two decades.