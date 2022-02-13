News World Joe Biden urged to reverse decision on frozen Afghan assets

Joe Biden urged to reverse decision on frozen Afghan assets

“The Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their loved ones,” he said. "Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan ... is unjust and unfair and an atrocity against the Afghan people." Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said in a statement while calling on the American people to acknowledge the suffering of the Afghan people.

DPA WORLD Published February 13,2022 Subscribe