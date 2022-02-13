Almost 100 detained in connection with banned convoy protest in Paris

Police in Paris have detained 97 people in connection with a convoy protest against coronavirus restrictions that went ahead despite being banned from taking place.
Authorities said on Twitter Sunday that 513 warnings were also issued, which are subject to fines.
Opponents of France's measures to reduce coronavirus transmission had called for the vehicle protest. They object to stricter rules for those who are not vaccinated.
Drivers began their protests in different parts of the country during the week. The rally was inspired by the trucker protests in Canada, where thousands of people have disrupted life in the capital Ottowa for over two weeks now.
The demonstration in Paris was not given permission to go ahead by the authorities.
Police stopped hundreds of protesters from arriving at access points on the outskirts of the French capital. Emergency services also towed away cars on the Champs-Élysées.