Çavuşoğlu, Makei hold phone call to discuss Russia-Ukraine tensions

In a phone call Saturday, Turkish and Belarusian foreign ministers discussed a range of issues, including the latest developments regarding the Russia-Ukraine row.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and Vladimir Makei also addressed bilateral relations and regional developments, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Ukraine has been plagued by conflict in its eastern regions since March 2014 following Russia's invasion and annexation of Crimea.

Moscow recently amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its ex-Soviet neighbor.

Russia has denied it is preparing to invade and accused Western countries of undermining its security by NATO's expansion toward its borders.

The Kremlin also issued a list of security demands to the West, including a rolling back of troop deployments from some ex-Soviet states and guarantees that Ukraine and Georgia will not join NATO.





