Erdoğan: Turkey cuts value added tax on basic food products from 8 to 1%

"As part of the economic program to simplify the VAT system, we are reducing the value-added tax from 8% on basic food products to 1%," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in the televised remarks on Saturday.

