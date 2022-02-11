News World Iran celebrates 43rd anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Iran was celebrating the 43rd anniversary of its revolution on Friday, with large-scale rallies replaced by smaller car and motorcycle parades because of the coronavirus pandemic.



The events are intended to demonstrate popular support for the 1979 Islamic Revolution.



"Our revolution is based on principles and one of them is political and economic independence from world powers," President Ebrahim Raisi said in a speech marking the anniversary.



While Iran wants constructive relations with foreign countries, he said, it will not take direction from abroad.



"We are taking this path into the future with confidence and great hope," the president said.



Iran is currently mired in the worst economic crisis in its history because of US sanctions. Only an agreement at the nuclear negotiations in Vienna could lead to an end to the financial crisis.



There has reportedly been progress, but no breakthrough so far.



On February 11, 1979, the end of the monarchy and the founding of the Islamic Republic were announced in Iran.



The first supreme leader of the Shiite theocracy, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who prepared the overthrow of the monarchy from exile in France, is considered the founder of the Islamic Republic.



After his death in 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was appointed supreme leader of the country and has since had the final say in all strategic matters.



