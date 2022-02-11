Boris Johnson receives legal questionnaire from Partygate police

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has received a questionnaire from police investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties in his Downing Street offices.



No 10 confirmed on Friday evening that the prime minister had received the legal form from Metropolitan Police officers, and said he will "respond as required."



The move means Johnson will have to provide a credible reason as to why he was at events held during coronavirus restrictions or face a fine.



A No 10 spokesperson said: "We can confirm the prime minister has received a questionnaire from the Metropolitan Police. He will respond as required."



Johnson has come under increasing fire in recent weeks due to anger about reports that multiple parties were stages at No 10 Downing Street during a time when Britons were urged to avoid social contact in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



