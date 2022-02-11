As number of new Covid cases decreases, Italy relaxes restriction measures

Italy relaxed health measures Friday despite registering 150.000 coronavirus victims since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Compulsory mask-wearing outdoors has been removed apart from in mass gatherings but it is still necessary to wear a mask outside in Campania until the end of February).

It is still necessary to wear a mask in closed spaces throughout Italy, apart from at home.

Furthermore, green passes are still required to access bars and restaurants, even when seated outdoors, cinemas, museums and theaters -- indoors and outdoors.

After a long period of closure, discos are now operating at 50% capacity indoors and 75% outdoors. Dancing without masks is allowed.

The seating capacity of stadiums will increase from 50% to 75% and from 30% to 60% for indoor sports halls-on the weekend beginning Feb. 26.

Hospital admissions continue to fall, according to the Control Room of the Ministry of Health and Higher Institute of Health, with the proportion of intensive cases falling to 13.4% on Feb. 10 compared with 14.8% on Feb. 3.

The Rt index, which measures the potential transmissibility of a disease, fell to 0.89 and is now below the alert threshold while incidence is down to 962 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

All of the measures are part of a road map the government proposed for a return to normality.

However, from Feb. 15, public and private workers who have turned 50, will have to exhibit the Super Green pass at work, which is accessible to those who have been vaccinated or recovered from the virus.

Anyone who works from an office without a vaccine passport will risk a fine of between €600 and €1,500 ($680 and $1,700).

Italians will be able to visit family members in the hospital for 45 minutes a day from March 10.

Italy registered 67.152 new cases and 334 deaths Friday.

"Cases are clearly falling during this period but the healthcare system is still under pressure," says Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health.