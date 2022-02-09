Turkish aid group IHH constructs 100 buildings worldwide in 2021

A Turkish charity constructed 100 buildings in various areas in Asia, Africa and the Middle East in 2021.

The Turkish charity Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) built 35 mosques, 10 holy Quran schools, 16 schools, 31 shelter homes, two vocational training centers and three health centers last year, the Istanbul-based group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The IHH also renovated 24 buildings made in past years, along with inspections and repairs of 600 water wells and 75 more buildings.

Those projects were done in Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Palestine (Gaza), Iraq, Liberia, Lebanon, Mali, Nepal, Niger, Thailand, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Sudan and Syria, said the statement.

Work on 51 projects in 16 countries is underway, along with the briquette houses projects in various parts of Syria, it added.



