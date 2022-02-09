ENRAGED MOB IN PAKISTANS KASHMIR KILLS INTRUDING LEOPARD

News World Enraged mob in Pakistan's Kashmir kills 'intruding' leopard

DPA WORLD Published February 09,2022

An angry mob of around 200 men killed a common leopard after the animal strayed into a human settlement near its habitat in the mountainous Pakistani region of Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.



The leopard was first stoned and then strangled to death by men after it attacked and wounded a couple of villagers in Jhelum valley, local wildlife official Syeda Shaista said.



Several videos shared on social media show the leopard strolling along a hill road then trying to hide as men begin throwing stones.



Local wildlife watchers who patrol the mountains to protect animals tried to save the leopard but did not succeed, Shaista said.



They later transported the dead animal to the regional headquarters for an autopsy.



It was the second killing of a leopard in Kashmir caused by the human-animal conflict in around three weeks, said Habib Qazi, another wildlife official.



At least 10 common leopard were killed last year as they intruded into human settlements in search of food or shelter, Kashmir wildlife chief Naeem Dar said.



Harsh weather, especially snowstorms in the winter, drive them out of their natural habitats up in the mountains, he added.



The population of common and snow leopards in Pakistan has been on the rise in recent years, but so too has their poaching by humans, said Rina S Khan, chairwoman of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.







