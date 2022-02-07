News World NATO military chief sees no signs Russia plans to attack Baltic

DPA WORLD Published February 07,2022

The head of a NATO military committee said there are no indications that Russia is planning to attack the Baltics, even as tensions rise in eastern Europe amid fears that Moscow may be planning to invade Ukraine.



"So far we don't see any intention: we don't expect any attack by Russia on NATO territory - either directly or via Belarus," Admiral Rob Bauer, chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, said during a visit to Lithuania, according to a report from the BNS news agency.



He said the mobilization of Russian forces in Belarus should be seen as a "combination of possibilities" from a military point of view.



Russia is due to begin a 10-day joint military exercise with Belarus later this week.



There are about 30,000 Russian soldiers in Belarus at present, Bauer said.



Lithuania's army chief Valdemaras Rupsys agreed with Bauer's assessment of the situation, saying he saw "no direct threat tactically or operationally at this point."



Given that NATO troops are stationed in Lithuania, it would also be "irresponsible" and "foolish" to threaten the country, he said.



NATO increased the forces in its eastern flank after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014.



Some half of the 1,200 troops stationed in Lithuania are from Germany's Bundeswehr and Berlin has not ruled out the possibility that more soldiers could follow.



Asked whether such reinforcements would be sent after a bilateral agreement or through NATO, Bauer said the two options were not mutually exclusive. "If you want a quick decision, it will most likely be bilateral, because it doesn't require the consent of all the allies."



The exchange comes amid a flurry of diplomatic efforts by European leaders to avert conflict with Russia after Moscow massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.



The military build-up has sparked concerns that the Kremlin could be planning an invasion of its neighbouring country, a former Soviet republic. Moscow denies having any such intentions.



Other observers have said the Russian side is seeking to stir up fears in order to persuade NATO to make concessions.





