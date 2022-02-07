MILAN POLICE ARREST TWO MINORS OVER HARASSMENT ON NEW YEARS EVE

Milan police reported on Monday that they have arrested two minors in connection with sexual harassment cases and a robbery that occurred in the northern Italian city on New Year's Eve.



The youths, aged 16 and 17, are charged with harassing two young women from Germany based on evidence recorded by official video cameras, witness statements and recordings distributed through social media.



The events were widely reported in Italy. They are reminiscent of a series of sexual harassment cases that occurred in Cologne on New Year's Eve in 2015-16, when a number of women were abused near the German city's central station.



Eleven women have filed charges of sexual harassment related to the Milan incidents, and Italian police have identified more than a dozen suspects.



The 16-year-old is also charged with involvement in a robbery in which a group attacked another group to steal their mobile phones. A woman who was attempting to call for help was threatened with a knife. One of the victims required medical treatment.



