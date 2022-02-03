Britain escorts Russian bombers for second day running

Britain intercepted and escorted two Russian bomber aircraft that were approaching Britain's area of interest on Thursday, the Royal Air Force (RAF) said in a statement - the second such incident in as many days.

"Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon fighters based at RAF Lossiemouth supported by a Voyager from RAF Brize Norton were scrambled today against aircraft approaching the UK area of interest," a Royal Air Force spokesperson said.

"Subsequently we intercepted and escorted two Russian Tu-95 Bear F aircraft."

The RAF said it routinely undertakes such operations and the Russian planes did not enter UK sovereign airspace.