Leader of Daesh killed by US forces, Biden says

President Joe Biden says that US military forces in north-western Syria have killed Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, the leader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group.



"US military forces in north west Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies," Biden said in a statement, adding that no soldiers had been harmed during the operation.



Little is publicly known about al-Qurashi, who has led the extremist group since the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself in 2019 as US special forces were closing in on him.



