Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood to call for confidence vote on UK PM Johnson

Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said he would submit a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying so-called 'partygate' was distracting the government at a time of international crisis.

"It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing and yes ... I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee," he said, referring to a group that represents Conservative backbench lawmakers in parliament.