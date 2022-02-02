 Contact Us
Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood to call for confidence vote on UK PM Johnson

"It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing and yes ... I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee," Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said in a statement while referring to a group that represents Conservative backbench lawmakers in parliament.

Published February 02,2022
Senior Conservative lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said he would submit a letter of no confidence in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, saying so-called 'partygate' was distracting the government at a time of international crisis.

"It's time to resolve this so the party can get back to governing and yes ... I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee," he said, referring to a group that represents Conservative backbench lawmakers in parliament.

The numbers of letters must reach 54 to trigger a vote of confidence in the prime minister.