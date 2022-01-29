BRITAINS PM JOHNSON UNDER PRESSURE AS PARTYGATE REPORT DUE WITHIN DAYS

News World Britain's PM Johnson under pressure as Partygate report due within days

Britain's PM Johnson under pressure as Partygate report due within days

Reports circulated of a potential outside challenger for the Tory leadership as the wait continued for the official investigation by senior civil servant Sue Gray into possible lockdown breaches in Downing Street and Whitehall. It is widely believed that either Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are frontrunners to win the top job if the PM is ousted.

DPA WORLD Published January 29,2022